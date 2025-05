MLB／史庫柏13K瘋狗級完封史上第一人 先發投手165公里再見三振破紀錄

Tarik Skubal just threw as good of a game as you're ever going to see. His start against Cleveland:



9 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 13 K



94 pitches, 72 strikes



Final pitch: 102.6 mph, the hardest of his career



26 swings and misses



First CG of his career

