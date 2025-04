MLB／山本由伸創大聯盟史上首見紀錄 羅伯茲讚：國聯最強

Yoshinobu Yamamoto this year:



5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 K vs. Cubs

5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 K vs. Tigers

6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 K vs. Phillies

6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 9 K vs. Cubs

7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 10 K vs. Rangers



He has a 0.93 ERA over 29 innings. The Dodgers ace may just be baseball’s best pitcher. pic.twitter.com/oEmW5BEfFk