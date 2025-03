MLB／菅野智之確定金鶯先發輪值 開幕4連戰對藍鳥初登板

Tomoyuki Sugano's first MLB Spring Training:



15 IP

11 H

5 ER

5 BB

15 K

3.00 ERA

1.07 WHIP



Tomo pitched very well with great command for the O's in Sarasota. Excited to see what he does in the regular season!