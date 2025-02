MLB／教士砸5500萬美元補強！皮維塔加盟輪值衝擊先發戰局

Nick Pivetta for 4/$55 million is a steal! I know people aren’t exactly ‘moved’ but Padres fans should be excited!



Since 2023 (min. 250 IP)



SIERA: 3.32 (4th in MLB)

BAA: .219 (13th)

K/9: 11.08 (4th)

K%: 30.0% (5th)

K-BB%: 22.8% (5th)

Stuff+: 126 (1st)pic.twitter.com/hKo29xHimG