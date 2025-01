MLB／道奇奪冠打線三巨頭如何排序？教頭揭秘：他們自己喬的

洛杉磯道奇隊在簽下大谷翔平(Shohei Ohtani)後,成功打造出一支由三位MVP球員領軍的豪華陣容。而總教練羅伯茲(Dave Roberts)在安排打線時,卻選擇讓球員們共同決定。

Dave Roberts reveals how he decided the Dodgers batting order to start the 2024 season:



"I called all 3 of them into the manager's room. Mookie (Betts) said "I want to bat first or second." Shohei (Ohtani) said "I don't care." Freddie (Freeman) said "I don't want to bat first." pic.twitter.com/Ka4DESz0Pm