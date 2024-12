MLB／不可思議！不只「50-50」 大谷創超狂紀錄成35年第1人

The only MLB player in the last 35 years to amass 2 WPA in a 7-game span of regular season games is Shohei Ohtani this September.



He had 20 hits and 40 total bases in 29 at-bats with 3 walks, an HBP, 7 stolen bases, 12 runs, and 16 RBI. It was completely ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/AZ7ES4fAKA