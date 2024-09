MLB／大谷封王時刻2摯愛都來了！真美子黑色平肩上衣太美了

趕在本季最後一場主場例行賽,道奇隊以7:2擊敗教士隊後,確定完成國聯西區3連霸,更是大谷翔平生涯體會分區冠軍的滋味,初次香檳浴,他笑說:「這是我一直都很渴望的事,很開心可以在今天完成,而且是在主場。」妻子真美子、愛犬Decoy也都到場同歡,一家三口在場上留下合影。

Shohei Ohtani had his priorities straight after the Dodgers won the NL West!



He immediately went to his wife, Mamiko, and his beloved dog, Decoy 💙💙

pic.twitter.com/uc1yVXMO0H