MLB／大谷翔平寫五大史詩紀錄 逼得數據專家不斷更新

most career games with 10+ strikeouts and 3+ hits at the plate, since 1900:



Camilo Pascual: 3 (1 each in 1962, ’61, ’56)

Shohei Ohtani: 2 (BOTH THIS YEAR!)

Sid Fernandez: 2 (1 each in 1989, ’85) https://t.co/p48srkammo