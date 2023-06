MLB／大谷追平陽春砲 「神鱒」3K卻游回天使的再見分

一場投手戰,卻結束在再見暴投,天使隊今天在9局下由楚奧特(Mike Trout)兩度頭部撲壘衝鋒,靠暴投跑回再見分,終場以2:1擊敗白襪隊,在4連戰旗開得勝。

天使今天在主場展開與白襪的4連戰,大谷負責第2戰的先發投手任務,今天先以單刀出擊,擔任先發第3棒、指定打擊,3打數敲出1安打,為4局下的陽春砲,本季第26轟出爐,再度要回大聯盟全壘打榜的單獨領先。

If we had a nickel for every time we had a walk-off on a wild pitch this season, we'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice, right?#GoHalos x @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/4CpkBWX9E4