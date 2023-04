MLB／大谷翔平3安2盜+楚奧特雙響砲 天使還是輸球

Trouty Being 2x Trouty✅

Mike Trout Home Run💥

100.7 MPH 25° 405 Feet📏



Mike Trout homers (7-2nd game) on a fly ball to center field. Matt Thaiss scores. 89.4 MPH cutter thrown by Bryse Wilson.#Angels 5 - Brewers 7 Top 9th

Credit: Ballys#Trout #Angels #GoHalos #LAAvsMIL pic.twitter.com/j37qxbM883