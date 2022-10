MLB／大谷翔平遭球吻哎一聲 幸不影響明日先發挑戰史詩紀錄

Oh No Sho 😲✅

Shohei Ohtani gets hit by pitch on his throwing arm in the third inning against the Oakland Athletics. Checked by trainer and remains in game with smile. Ohtani scheduled to pitch in final game tomorrow.🏋️‍♂️

