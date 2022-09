MLB／索托首嚐球迷噓聲又遭觸身 坦言轉隊心態挑戰大

教士在交易大限前與國民交易來了強打巨星托(Juan Soto),目前為止他出賽28場,可惜表現與期待有所落差,近日嚐到被主場球咪噓聲問候的滋味,今日更遭觸身球打中肩膀提前傷退。

Juan Soto exited the game in the 5th, after being hit in the shoulder by a pitch during the 3rd inning. pic.twitter.com/FQspJBgRDu