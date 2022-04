MLB／雷神表示力挺「最爛主審」 原因竟是他叫「天使」

素有「最爛主審」惡名的赫南德茲(Angel Hernandez)又爆爭議,今在費城人和釀酒人一戰中,九局下滿球數時給出三振,讓費城人強打史瓦伯(Kyle Schwarber)當場氣到爆走,先怒丟球棒,再狠摔頭盔。

Umpire Angel Hernandez was the lowest rated umpire on the day, missing 19 calls for a correct percentage of 85.3%.



He rang up 6 batters on pitches that were outside the zone and called a strike to Jean Segura that missed inside by a season high 6.47 inches.#Brewers #Phillies pic.twitter.com/pmmt1ELJJ6