MLB／張育成第4轟出爐 美媒給信心但也點出隱憂

張育成今面對遊騎兵4打數敲2安,本季第6度單場雙安,還打出本季第4轟,打擊率上升至.199。賽後,美國媒體《富比世》記者說:「我一直都相信張育成只要能固定出賽,他就會有很好的擊球狀態。」

I have always been convinced that Yu Chang would hit if he were to get regular at-bats and not play one day and sit for four. He can barrel the ball for @Indians. I just don't know his best role for the future with so many infielders on the roster.