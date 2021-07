MLB／王牌薛則告別國民隊？記者曝交易將在短時間內發生

距離「731交易大限」只剩短短4天,本季戰績陷入泥淖的國民隊預計出售合約年限僅剩最後2個月的塞揚王牌薛則(Max Scherzer),大聯盟記者海曼(Jon Heyman)報導共有多達14支大聯盟球隊在爭奪,《The Athletic》記者羅森索(Ken Rosenthal)也透露這樁交易將在短時間內發生。

Interest is predictably immense in Max Scherzer, who is suddenly the most impactful guy on the market and very likely to be traded. There are said to be about 14 teams that have called, including some barely in the race.