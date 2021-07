MLB／道奇詛咒？無安打後一瀉千里 小熊苦吞10連敗

小熊今天(6日)再以3:13慘敗於費城人,苦吞近期的10連敗,本季戰績跌破五成,野手索加德(Eric Sogard)本季甚至已登板「娛樂」觀眾5次,而這一切的源頭就是台灣時間6月25日的無安打比賽。

Who knew that a no-hitter could dramatically change the fate of two teams:

The #Cubs no-hit the #Dodgers on June 24, and ever since that night:

The Dodgers haven't lost, going 9-0, outscoring their opponents, 51-19.

The Cubs haven't won, 0-9, outscored by their opponents, 55-22.