MLB／開轟後諷投手沒抹油 唐納森與吉歐利托場下隔空交火

白襪今在主場迎戰雙城,終場以7:6取勝,其中1局上雙城三壘手唐納森(Josh Donaldson)對白襪王牌吉歐利托(Lucas Giolito)開轟後,回本壘時搓著手,嘴裡笑著「手不黏了!手不黏了!」嘲諷對方,吉歐利托也在賽後記者會回擊。

Sounds like as Josh Donaldson crossed home plate after hitting his 2-run HR he said ... "Hand's not sticky anymore... it's not sticky." pic.twitter.com/YQFhg54Si9