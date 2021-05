MLB／9局狂飆22次三振 洋基火球終結者查普曼締百年紀錄

Aroldis Chapman becomes the 1st pitcher since at least 1901 to have 22+ K, 2 or fewer hits given up, & 0 ER given up in their 1st 9 appearances of a season.



It is his 3rd such 9-game span in his career, 2nd most behind Devin Williams (5). Only 4 others have completed this feat. pic.twitter.com/SijRvvKlX4