MLB／洋基全壘打王沃特半月板撕裂 確定缺席開幕戰

開幕戰箭在弦上,洋基隊今(28日)卻傳出壞消息,據《ESPN》報導,陣中全壘打王沃特(Luke Voit)由於膝關節半月板撕裂,確定將缺席四月初的開幕戰,預計將至少缺席三個禮拜。

Jay Bruce will be on the team, Aaron Boone said. Luke Voit had an MRI on his knee. He has a partial meniscus tear and will have surgery. Three weeks of no baseball activity.