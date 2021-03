MLB／總算要明令禁止 大聯盟要抓投手「抹油」作弊

大聯盟預計在今年(2021)球季將針對投手使用違規外部物質加以規範,據《紐約郵報》記者雪曼(Joel Sherman)透露,聯盟將透過Statcast系統的提供的轉速數據,來比對投手過去轉速相較現在是否有明顯的提升。

ICYMI https://t.co/Wjm6wX66s9 … news: MLB is issuing a memo to teams this week that it plans to use Statcast to try to nab pitchers illegally doctoring the ball.

目前已經有足夠數據證明投手投球的轉速與打者揮空率的關聯,也因此投手「抹油」成了不少球員不能說的秘密,甚至連打者都不介意投手以此增加控球,減少觸身球的發生。

Teams are warned that employees are not allowed to handle foreign substances, tell a pitcher how to mask them or interfere with the collection of game-used balls. MLB has said it wants to crack down. This is a broad-sounding effort whose efficacy will be interesting in practice.