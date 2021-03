MLB／天才小史又傷了？史特拉斯堡春訓2.1局提前退場

2019年休賽季與國民隊簽下7年2億4500萬美元合約的「天才小史」史特拉斯堡(Stephen Strasburg),去年因傷整季未出賽,在今(15)日復出的第二場比賽投了2.1局,疑似左腿不適提前退場,所幸賽後經超音波檢查後並無大礙。

Stephen Strasburg says that his left "calf grabbed me a little bit" and reports from the doctor are "nothing major."



"It's not something that's going to require any sort long-term recovery. It's definitely good news. So day-to-day."