MLB／近開季又傳傷病 洋基左投布里頓將接受關節鏡手術

大聯盟開幕戰在即,然而傷病問題卻又悄悄找向洋基隊,今(10日)傳出,陣中牛棚主力布里頓(Zack Britton)需要在未來幾天接受左手關節鏡手術清除碎骨,恐怕得缺席1至4個月。

I appreciate the support from everyone. We all have daily challenges we have to overcome in order to reach our goals. Just have to keep pushing ahead! I will get this taken care of during the upcoming week and be back as soon as I can.