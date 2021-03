MLB／首局就挨三分砲 有原航平初嘗大聯盟受震撼教育

本季赴美挑戰大聯盟的日籍投手有原航平,在今(3日)天春訓初登板,合計主投2局挨5安失3分,他在賽後訪問時表示對自己今天的表現不太滿意。

😳Kohei Arihara has nightmare start #MLB career@aripay_35 was unable to finish either of his two innings in his @Rangers Spring Training debut.



Arihara gave up five hits for three runs including a triple home run from Andrew Vaughn in first innings.#有原航平 #日本人選手情報 pic.twitter.com/BB7L3tF8wA