MLB／4年2500萬美元 皇家與多茲爾達成延長合約

據美媒《CBS》與記者帕森(Jeff Passan)報導,多茲爾(Hunter Dozier)與皇家隊達成4年2500萬美元的延長合約。

Third baseman Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a four-year, $25 million contract extension that includes a fifth-year option for $10 million, sources tell ESPN. Deal buys out two potential free agent years for the 29-year-old and starts this season.