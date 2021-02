MLB／在大聯盟消失5年 37歲卡茲米爾簽約巨人求東山再起

據《MLBTR》作家亞當斯(Steve Adams)撰文寫道,卡茲米爾(Scott Kazmir)與舊金山巨人隊簽下一紙小聯盟合約,這也將是這位37歲左投暌違5年重返大聯盟賽場。

Scott Kazmir has agreed to a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants, with an invitation to big-league camp. His fastball velocity reached 92-93 mph in his most recent bullpen session.