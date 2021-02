MLB／費城人才砸大錢 瑞爾穆托卻姆指受傷休戰一個月

費城人休賽季以5年1億1550萬簽回強打捕手瑞爾穆托(J.T. Realmuto),順利完成補強最大目標,但根據《ESPN》記者帕森(Jeff Passan)報導,傳出瑞爾穆托遭遇拇指傷勢,預計將停賽至少一個月。

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto suffered a broken thumb in his throwing hand and is expected to miss up to a month. He should be ready for Opening Day but will be out a number of spring games after signing a free agent deal for five years and $115M.