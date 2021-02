MLB／又想改造金鶯投手？ 天使交易來先發卡布

天使隊發動交易,據《The Athletic》作家康諾利(Dan Connolly)表示,天使將二壘手瓊斯(Jahmai Jones)送至金鶯,換取還剩一年合約的先發投手卡布(Alex Cobb)。

Breaking: Sources are telling me and @Ken_Rosenthal that the @Orioles are trading RHP Alex Cobb to the @Angels Not all details have been worked out yet. Cobb is on the last year of his deal -- owed $15 million.