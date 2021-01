MLB／大都會對包爾開價 傳年均薪達洋基柯爾等級

據《USA TODAY》奈丁格(Bob Nightengale)報導,紐約大都會隊已向本季自由市場最大咖包爾(Trevor Bauer)開價,其年均薪將逼近去年與洋基達成協議的柯爾(Gerrit Cole)。

Free-agent starter Trevor Bauer, who received a lucrative contract formal offer from the #Mets about 10 days ago, would certainly have plenty of marketing opportunities in NY with his social media brand. The Mets are the favorites to land the top starter on the market.