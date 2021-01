MLB／林子偉利空 雙城空降防守聖經西門斯

據《ESPN》記者帕桑(Jeff Passan)指出,31歲明星游擊手西門斯(Andrelton Simmons)今天與雙城隊簽下1年1050萬美元合約。

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year, $10.5 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.