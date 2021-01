MLB／費城洋基隊？費城人又簽下兩名前洋基投手助陣

據《USA TODAY Sports》記者奈丁格(Bob Nightengale)推特消息指出,費城費城人隊以小聯盟約簽下前洋基投手諾瓦(Ivan Nova)與米歇爾(Bryan Mitchell)。

The #Phillies have also signed veteran pitcher Ivan Nova to a minor-league contract that will pay him $1.5 million if he makes the big leagues.