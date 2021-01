MLB／藍鳥還想搶外野手布蘭德利 傳史布林格私下牽線

藍鳥今(20)日做出重量級補強,以6年1億5000萬美元網羅明星外野手史布林格(George Springer),但根據《The Athletic》記者羅森索(Ken Rosenthal)報導,藍鳥仍想增加外野深度,看上史布林格的外野拍檔布蘭德利(Michael Brantley)。

Blue Jays still trying for free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley, sources tell @TheAthletic . Brantley is close friends with George Springer and represented by same agency, Excel Sports Management. Wrote Sunday about possibility of NBA-style package deal. https://t.co/er4Jj5HtF6

羅森索在推特上透露,藍鳥簽下史布林格後,仍然持續接洽另一外野老將布蘭德利,除了表示他們仍保持友好關係外,兩人也同屬「excel sports management」經紀公司,有機會同時披上藍鳥球衣再續前緣,而大聯盟專欄作家海曼(Jon Heyman)甚至爆料,史布林格正試圖說服藍鳥簽下布蘭德利。

George Springer has been selling the Jays and Michael Brantley on working out a deal so his friend and Astros teammate can join him (possibly) north of the border. @Ken_Rosenthal mentioned the tandem talk