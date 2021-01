MLB／藍鳥總算有人想來 一年約網羅投手恰特伍德

據MLB記者費桑(Mark Feinsand)報導,多倫多藍鳥以一年300萬美元的短約網羅前小熊投手恰特伍德(Tyler Chatwood)。

The Blue Jays have a one-year deal with Tyler Chatwood, per source. Deal is pending physical.



Per @ShiDavidi, Chatwood will earn $3M with incentives that can push it to $5.5M. First with the agreement: @JonHeyman