MLB／洋基搶人紅人王牌破局 美媒：因不願送走托瑞斯

先前傳出洋基球團已與紅人完成陣中王牌卡斯提歐(Luis Castillo)的交易,被紅人總管克拉爾(Nick Krall)與記者帕桑(Jeff Passan)嚴正駁斥,並表示絕無此事,另一名記者海曼(Jon Heyman)則爆料破局關鍵:洋基不願送走游擊手托瑞斯(Gleyber Torres)。

Reds asked the Yankees for SS Gleyber Torres plus in Castillo talks as just said on @MLBNetwork. That makes sense as both are young stars, and Cincinnati needs a SS. Yankees said no. Also not a surprise, Now Castillo very likely stays in Cincy.