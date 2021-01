MLB／傳萊斯特簽約國民 與教頭、史瓦柏續前緣

前小熊隊王牌萊斯特(Jon Lester)確定簽約華盛頓國民,據《ESPN》記者帕森(Jeff Passan)推特指出,他與國民隊已達成一年合約協定,詳細合約金額仍未知。

Left-handed starter Jon Lester and the Washington Nationals are in agreement on a one-year deal with a mutual option, pending physical, sources familiar with the contract told ESPN.



After a phenomenal six years in Chicago, Lester off to D.C. to join Scherzer, Strasburg, Corbin.