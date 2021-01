MLB／克魯伯測試會吸引25隊到場 控球神準但球速下滑

曾獲兩屆塞揚獎殊榮的強投克魯柏(Corey Kluber)測試會於今日舉辦,吸引近25隊球探到場參觀,據《ESPN》記者帕森(Jeff Passan)指出,克魯伯控球依舊神準,但球速僅剩88-90英里。

Nearly 25 teams showed up at Corey Kluber's showcase today, and scouts came away impressed. His fastball sat 88-90 -- and he's got more velocity in the tank as he builds toward spring training. Kluber threw 30 pitches, including all of his off-speed stuff. Strong market expected.