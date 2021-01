MLB／牛棚組「復仇者聯盟」 道奇2年約續簽崔能

據《ESPN》記者帕森(Jeff Passan)報導,道奇剛以一份2年1750萬美元的合約續簽前救援王崔能(Blake Treinen)。

Reliever Blake Treinen and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a two-year deal for $17.5 million with a club option that’s worth $8 million, sources tell ESPN.