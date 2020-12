MLB／天使半路殺出爭搶 傳大都會仍接近簽下全明星捕手

據《The Athletic》記者羅森索(Ken Rosenthal)報導,紐約大都會隊接近與明星捕手麥肯(James McCann)簽約,但天使半路殺出,目前情勢仍導向大都會。

Source confirms Angels remain in mix for free-agent C James McCann, as @ByRobertMurray and @JonHeyman said. Ball still appears to be in Mets’ court. Unless McCann takes less to return to SoCal, Angels would be spending ~$10M per year on catcher when they have vast pitching needs.