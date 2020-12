MLB／又是想省錢操作 雙城將羅沙里歐放入讓渡名單

《The Athletic》記者羅森索(Ken Rosenthal)在推特上指出,雙城隊將主力外野手羅沙里歐(Eddie Rosario)放進讓渡名單,此舉雖然讓人意外,但事實上又是一個想省錢的操作。

羅森索透露,雙城曾嘗試進行交易但失敗,考量羅沙里歐本季年薪775萬美元(約2.17億台幣),預估薪資仲裁後新球季可望達到960萬美元(約2.69億台幣),很可能沒有球隊願意承攬,照此劇本雙城便可以在期限內以更低的價格與羅沙里歐重新簽約,達到省錢目的。

Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario is on outright waivers, sources tell The Athletic. The move is the clearest sign yet he will be non-tendered. Twins essentially giving him chance to be claimed by team that might pay him his projected arbitration salary of $9.6M. 1/1