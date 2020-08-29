快訊

有攀岩證照但練習未繫鎖…內湖運動中心女子墜落不治

華航飛洛杉磯貨機疑似輪胎爆胎 桃機一度封閉半小時

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

MLB／A-Rod退出談判 億萬富翁柯恩入主大都會

聯合新聞網 / 綜合報導
大都會收購結果出爐，由億萬富翁柯恩出線，A-Rod等人則退出談判。 美聯社
大都會收購結果出爐，由億萬富翁柯恩出線，A-Rod等人則退出談判。 美聯社

大都會買家之爭大致底定，「A-Rod」羅德里奎茲（Alex Rodriguez）選擇退出談判，由億萬富翁柯恩（Steve Cohen）出線。

根據CNBC記者菲伯（David Faber）消息，早在二月就想要入主大都會的柯恩已進入商談收購球隊的階段，將會在數日內完成球隊收購手續。至於原有意買下大都會的羅德里奎茲，雖有遞交競標文件，但已確定不再追求成為大都會老闆。

64歲，身價超過140億美元的柯恩原本打算就在二月敲定收購事宜，可惜該次交易因故作罷。大都會因此在夏天重起競標，最終由柯恩在這場爭奪戰中勝出。

富翁

相關新聞

MLB／查普曼挨再見轟救援失敗 洋基陷低潮苦吞7連敗

洋基今雙重賽對大都會，首場以4:6落敗，次戰戲劇性被4:3逆轉，目前累計7連敗，剛從新冠肺炎康復的查普曼（Aroldis Chapman）更是復出首戰就苦吞救援失敗。 洋基雙重賽首場，至6局前都

MLB／球員杯葛趨緩 僅太空人、運動家著42號球衣罷賽

非裔男子布雷克（Jacob Blake）遭員警開槍事件，大聯盟球員以罷賽杯葛比賽，於昨天有七場因此未能進行後，今天情勢稍緩，多數各隊均恢復開打，但仍有太空人與運動家之戰兩隊決定繼續抗議不打比賽，聲援此

MLB／張育成敲安本季首打點進帳 林子偉獲保送

美職克里夫蘭印地安人隊野手張育成今天比賽後半段替補上場，總計2打數敲出1安，本季首打點進帳，球隊終場以14比2拿勝；紅襪...

MLB／復出僅一場 洋基強棒賈吉再進傷兵名單

剛從傷兵名單出來的洋基重砲賈吉（Aaron Judge）昨天因右小腿緊繃提早下場，今確定再進入傷兵名單，洋基同時拉上前十大新秀佛羅里亞（Estevan Florial）。 賈吉在今天對大都會的雙

MLB／薛則11K奪3連勝 雙位數三振場次平歷史第5

國民今天作客紅襪，薛則（Max Scherzer）先發6局狂催11K只丟1分，幫助國民10:2力克紅襪，自己則收下連3場勝投。 薛則此役首局就上演三上三下，雖在3局下一壘有人情況下被敲一支二壘安

MLB／聲援黑人平權 所有球員紀念永遠的42號

美國種族議題延燒，籃球、棒球、冰球等職業運動29場延賽，規模前所未見。罷賽潮暫時落幕後，美國職棒MLB今天紀念史上首名黑...

MLB／A-Rod退出談判 億萬富翁柯恩入主大都會

大都會買家之爭大致底定，「A-Rod」羅德里奎茲（Alex Rodriguez）選擇退出談判，由億萬富翁柯恩（Steve Cohen）出線。 根據CNBC記者菲伯（David Faber）消息，

MLB／今日戰績表 地鐵大戰雙重戰兩場均敗洋基7連敗

MLB今日戰績表 雙城 (延賽) 老虎 雙城 (延賽) 老虎(雙重戰) 大都會 6:4(7局) 洋基 洋基 3:4 大都會(雙重戰) 金鶯 4:5(10局) 藍鳥 勇士 4:7(11局)

MLB／擴大罷賽 大都會與馬林魚隊靜默42秒離場

響應平權抗爭，大聯盟從前天的三場罷賽，到昨天擴大為七場、十四隊，大都會與馬林魚隊之戰，甚至在投打就緒後，兩隊上場列隊，靜...

MLB／釀酒人肯恩爆退賽原因 透露全是為了家人

釀酒人肯恩（Lorenzo Cain）8月初宣布退出本季剩餘賽事，如今他透露這麼做是為了神，也為了家人。 肯恩開季打了5場比賽，就選擇放棄參與剩下的賽事。最近他透過媒體表示：「我想要我的生活與神

MLB／超級怪力男 教士塔提斯開轟把球掃到屋頂上

教士隊21歲年輕球員塔提斯（Fernando Tatis Jr.）本季表現好到不行，今天對水手雙重賽首戰，再度展現打擊威力，直接把球打上球場屋頂。 塔提斯該場第6局，接棒馬恰多（Manny Ma

MLB／菊池雄星先發5局奪本季首勝 平野佳壽後援無失分

水手今天對教士雙重賽首場被對手大逆轉，第二場誓言討為顏面，派出日籍投手菊池雄星先發，主投5局失3分狀態不差，同時隊友打擊火力支援首局灌6分，最後水手8:3成功雪恥。 菊池雄星本場開賽雖連賞2次三

熱門新聞

NBA／「黑豹」罹癌病逝 詹姆斯悼念：2020是怎麼了？

中職／兄弟將註銷萊福力 續約到明年專心養傷

NBA／聯盟和球員工會宣布 30日恢復季後賽比賽

路跑／為丈夫籌醫藥費 印度六旬婦赤腳跑路跑賽奪冠

NBA／季後賽有望重啟 希爾：球員想要繼續比賽

日職／張奕六局完成優質先發 歐力士1:2落後

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。