MLB／A-Rod退出談判 億萬富翁柯恩入主大都會

大都會買家之爭大致底定，「A-Rod」羅德里奎茲（Alex Rodriguez）選擇退出談判，由億萬富翁柯恩（Steve Cohen）出線。

根據CNBC記者菲伯（David Faber）消息，早在二月就想要入主大都會的柯恩已進入商談收購球隊的階段，將會在數日內完成球隊收購手續。至於原有意買下大都會的羅德里奎茲，雖有遞交競標文件，但已確定不再追求成為大都會老闆。

Steve Cohen has entered exclusive negotiations to buy the NY Mets and is expected to reach a deal to purchase the team within days, according to people familiar with the process. Other bidders, including the group led by Alex Rodriguez, are no longer in pursuit of the club.