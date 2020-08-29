聽新聞
MLB／A-Rod退出談判 億萬富翁柯恩入主大都會
大都會買家之爭大致底定，「A-Rod」羅德里奎茲（Alex Rodriguez）選擇退出談判，由億萬富翁柯恩（Steve Cohen）出線。
根據CNBC記者菲伯（David Faber）消息，早在二月就想要入主大都會的柯恩已進入商談收購球隊的階段，將會在數日內完成球隊收購手續。至於原有意買下大都會的羅德里奎茲，雖有遞交競標文件，但已確定不再追求成為大都會老闆。
Steve Cohen has entered exclusive negotiations to buy the NY Mets and is expected to reach a deal to purchase the team within days, according to people familiar with the process. Other bidders, including the group led by Alex Rodriguez, are no longer in pursuit of the club.— David Faber (@davidfaber) August 29, 2020
Per @DavidFaber, Steve Cohen has entered exclusive negotiations to buy the Mets and is expected to reach a deal within days. This is a statement from Alex Rodriguez. pic.twitter.com/K1hqQSqslt— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 29, 2020
64歲，身價超過140億美元的柯恩原本打算就在二月敲定收購事宜，可惜該次交易因故作罷。大都會因此在夏天重起競標，最終由柯恩在這場爭奪戰中勝出。
