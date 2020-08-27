MLB／響應罷賽 小熊、紅雀、洛磯數名球員選擇不打
近日威斯康辛州非裔男子遭警方槍擊事件，導致今天一連串職業運動聯盟罷賽，MLB就有6隊選擇不比賽，這之中並不包括小熊、紅雀、洛磯，這讓三隊力挺罷賽的海沃德（Jason Heyward）、佛勒（Dexter Fowler）及坎普（Matt Kemp）主動選擇不上場。
海沃德表示自己會這麼做，是為了跟社會站在同一塊，他也透露隊內不只自己原先考慮罷賽，但他由衷建議隊友持續披掛上陣。紅雀方面，佛勒則是攜手隊友弗列爾提（Jack Flaherty）響應罷賽，紅雀球團在得知兩人的想法之後，也在官方推特發表聲明支持球員決定。
August 27, 2020
坎普不只選擇不打，更在Instagram上發文語重心長，希望讓外界更重視種族間的問題。他寫下：「今晚我跟其他球員一同抗議黑人飽受的不公不義。我深知人民持續面臨痛苦，所以我必須放下深愛的比賽。在一個我們必須保持沈默，而警察卻能拿槍對著我們臉的世界；在一個警察能保護我們也能扼殺我們的世界；在一個我們還沒發光發熱就成為眾人紀念的標籤的世界，我們要團結、發聲、抗議，成為這個世界亟欲渴求改變的一份子。」
View this post on Instagram
Tonight I stand with my fellow professional athletes in protest of the injustices my people continue to suffer. I could not play this game I love so much tonight knowing the hurt and anguish my people continue to feel. In a world where we are the ones who need to remain calm while a trained professional points a gun in our face; a world where the people in uniforms who took an oath to protect us are the same ones killing us; a world where we become hashtags before we even reach our potential; we must stand together, speak out, protest, and be the change we demand, require, and need so bad. To the families who have experienced these tragedies first hand my heart breaks for you, my prayers are with you and I use my platform to speak on your behalf. I will be protesting tonight’s game in honor of all of my fallen brothers and sisters at the hands of police brutality. #BLM #JacobBlake #BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd #Saytheirnames
另外稍早就決定罷賽的道奇，根據陣中王牌克蕭（Clayton Kershaw）說法，當陣中強棒貝茲（Mookie Betts）決定不打之後，全隊隨之加入行列，如果貝茲明天願意比賽，所有隊友也會上場。
