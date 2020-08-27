快訊

稱「嬰靈附身」虐死1歲半女童 惡表姊還「提議分屍」判無期定讞

MLB／響應罷賽 小熊、紅雀、洛磯數名球員選擇不打

聯合新聞網 / 綜合報導
海沃德等人響應罷賽，選擇退出今日賽事。 歐新社
海沃德等人響應罷賽，選擇退出今日賽事。 歐新社

近日威斯康辛州非裔男子遭警方槍擊事件，導致今天一連串職業運動聯盟罷賽，MLB就有6隊選擇不比賽，這之中並不包括小熊、紅雀、洛磯，這讓三隊力挺罷賽的海沃德（Jason Heyward）、佛勒（Dexter Fowler）及坎普（Matt Kemp）主動選擇不上場。

海沃德表示自己會這麼做，是為了跟社會站在同一塊，他也透露隊內不只自己原先考慮罷賽，但他由衷建議隊友持續披掛上陣。紅雀方面，佛勒則是攜手隊友弗列爾提（Jack Flaherty）響應罷賽，紅雀球團在得知兩人的想法之後，也在官方推特發表聲明支持球員決定。

坎普不只選擇不打，更在Instagram上發文語重心長，希望讓外界更重視種族間的問題。他寫下：「今晚我跟其他球員一同抗議黑人飽受的不公不義。我深知人民持續面臨痛苦，所以我必須放下深愛的比賽。在一個我們必須保持沈默，而警察卻能拿槍對著我們臉的世界；在一個警察能保護我們也能扼殺我們的世界；在一個我們還沒發光發熱就成為眾人紀念的標籤的世界，我們要團結、發聲、抗議，成為這個世界亟欲渴求改變的一份子。」

View this post on Instagram

Tonight I stand with my fellow professional athletes in protest of the injustices my people continue to suffer. I could not play this game I love so much tonight knowing the hurt and anguish my people continue to feel. In a world where we are the ones who need to remain calm while a trained professional points a gun in our face; a world where the people in uniforms who took an oath to protect us are the same ones killing us; a world where we become hashtags before we even reach our potential; we must stand together, speak out, protest, and be the change we demand, require, and need so bad. To the families who have experienced these tragedies first hand my heart breaks for you, my prayers are with you and I use my platform to speak on your behalf. I will be protesting tonight’s game in honor of all of my fallen brothers and sisters at the hands of police brutality. #BLM #JacobBlake #BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd #Saytheirnames

A post shared by Matt Kemp (@therealmattkemp) on

另外稍早就決定罷賽的道奇，根據陣中王牌克蕭（Clayton Kershaw）說法，當陣中強棒貝茲（Mookie Betts）決定不打之後，全隊隨之加入行列，如果貝茲明天願意比賽，所有隊友也會上場。

警察 槍擊 Instagram

相關新聞

哈波改善打擊機制 可望重現2015年MVP水準

費城人球星哈波（Bryce Harper）今年開季手感火燙，截至8月26日為止，繳出超優異的.321／.460／.654打擊三圍（打擊率／上壘率／長打率），附帶七支全壘打和19分打點，整體的標準化攻擊

路易士打出水手新希望 一朗總算後繼有人

每天都在關注打擊排行榜的球迷，應該都有注意到有位叫路易士(Kyle Lewis)的傢伙攻佔了各大數據排行榜。這位路易士還是位新人，現在不只是美聯新人王呼聲最高的球員，甚至足以競爭MVP。 路易士

MLB／3場比賽因罷賽延期 大聯盟發聲明力挺球員

美國威斯康辛州日前發生警察對非裔男子連開7槍事件，再度讓全美民眾激憤，NBA、MLB今天數隊更相繼罷賽，支持美國社會正義。其中大聯盟的紅人對釀酒人、水手對教士、道奇對巨人共3場比賽皆停賽。 得知

MLB／洋基推兩大王牌都沒贏 柯爾中斷跨季20連勝

洋基今對勇士雙重賽，柯爾（Gerrit Cole）首戰掛帥先發，原有望維持甚至延續跨季20連勝紀錄，但慘遭棒打，投5局挨了3轟，隊友打擊面對勇士大物安德森（Ian Anderson）連5局無安打，無法

MLB／響應罷賽 小熊、紅雀、洛磯數名球員選擇不打

近日威斯康辛州非裔男子遭警方槍擊事件，導致今天一連串職業運動聯盟罷賽，MLB就有6隊選擇不比賽，這之中並不包括小熊、紅雀、洛磯，這讓三隊力挺罷賽的海沃德（Jason Heyward）、佛勒（Dexte

MLB／2年前防禦率墊底 吉歐利托投出無安打比賽

曾是二○一八年最差投手，白襪隊投手吉歐利托昨天對海盜隊先發九局未被敲安、無失分，投出大聯盟本季的第一場無安打比賽，飆出十...

MLB／無安打樂極生悲 白襪希曼尼茲賽後慶祝扭傷腳踝

白襪投手吉歐利托今天投出大聯盟本季首場無安打比賽，球隊歡慶之餘卻有人因此受傷。希曼尼茲（Eloy Jimenez）在所有人衝上場擁抱吉歐利托慶祝的時候，在跳動過程中不慎傷到腳踝。 這一幕讓人想起

MLB／今日戰績表 印地安人畢柏飆10K聯盟首位6勝投手

MLB今日戰績表 天使 3:6 太空人 馬林魚 4:0 大都會 費城人 8:3 國民 紅襪 9:7 藍鳥 金鶯 2:4 光芒 天使 12:5 太空人(雙重戰) 雙城 2:4 印地安人

MLB／跌倒仍成功盜本壘 貝提單局三盜成馬林魚隊史第一人

只盜二、三壘還不夠，馬林魚貝提（Jon Berti）今天對大都會雙重賽第二場比賽，單局上演連三盜，包含靠著靈機應變一口氣盜回本壘，成為馬林魚隊史演出首位單局三盜壘的球員。 此役第6局，貝提在對上

MLB／印地安人教頭患血栓 恐需長時間休養

印地安人總教練法蘭柯納（Terry Francona）證實罹患血栓，目前正在接受治療，教頭一職由一壘指導教練阿洛馬（Sandy Alomar Jr.）暫時代理。 法蘭柯納本季一直有腸胃問題，已經

MLB／響尾蛇野手罕見出局 裁判坦言此生未見

昨天響尾蛇對洛磯一戰出現罕見出局情況。響尾蛇外野手卡洪（Kole Calhoun）從一壘跑到二壘時用頭頂球、遭判妨礙守備出局。比當事人還不滿的總教練羅夫洛（Torey Lovullo）上場爭論，反被驅

MLB／投出本季首場無安打 白襪吉歐利托歸功隊友

白襪先發投手吉歐利托（Lucas Giolito）先發戰海盜，完投9局未被敲安、無失分，投出個人跟大聯盟本季首場無安打比賽。 吉歐利托開局狀況就好到不行，一口氣上演9上9下，4局上出現小瑕疵對岡

熱門新聞

NBA／遭控刻意踩唐西奇傷處 莫里斯推特嚴加駁斥

NBA／公鹿為正義發聲決議罷賽 27日3場比賽均延期

NBA／公牛、巫師獻球衣招攬 灰狼逆向操作向梅西說抱歉

NBA／巴恩斯終收下冠軍戒 柯爾影片現身感謝昔子弟兵

NBA／隊友陪打電動甩低潮 喬治25分鐘攻35分寫歷史

小將盯防哈登效率佳 雷霆棄亞當斯戰術奏效

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。