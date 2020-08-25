MLB／缺診後康復回歸 紅雀鐵捕：我們能戰勝病毒

快訊

聯合新聞網 / 綜合報導
紅雀鐵捕莫里納以自己為例，相信世界能夠戰勝病毒。 美聯社
紅雀是大聯盟第二支爆發群聚感染新冠肺炎的球隊，陣中最大咖確診者包含明星鐵捕莫里納(Yadier Molina)，不過他很快就康復回歸，並且在個人IG上發文，自己會持續做好防疫措施，也相信未來世界會擊敗這病毒。

事實上莫里納原本po出與親友合照的發文僅有一句話，「去X的新冠病毒(FXXing CIVID)」，但自覺不妥後很快刪文重發，並且做出解釋。

「我必須把這則動態說得更清楚一點，我知道新冠病毒有多可怕，因為我就是確診者之一，照片中許多人和我聚在一起慶祝擊敗了病毒，其他人則是我的夥伴與家人，日前都定期接受篩檢。」

「我知道外界狀況很嚴峻，所以未來我會確保維持社交距離、並且戴口罩。這張照片要傳達最重要的訊息，就是要向世界證明，我們能夠戰勝病毒！」

莫里納文末再次強調，照片絕對不是輕忽防疫，而是要向世人表達我們絕不會被病毒打倒。

I wanted to make a few things clear with the picture I sent. I know COVID is a serious virus, trust me, I had it for a week myself! Many of the people in the picture are the same way and we got together to celebrate beating COVID. The other people in the picture are tested routinely because they work directly at my house or are part of my family! I understand how this looks from the outside, and even though I do this most of the time, I will make sure to be more careful to wear masks and socially distance in the future. And, my message under the picture was to show the world that we can beat this thing! I know this won't make everyone understand, but I hope it clears up some concerns people have. “FCOVID” Not because I don't care about the protocols, but because this won't beat us!

