MLB／「被」傳本季報銷 韋蘭德反駁報導：不是真的

在報章媒體上「被」本季報銷,太空人隊王牌投手韋蘭德(Justin Verlander)很傻眼,透過推特親自回應:「那不是真的」,他因前臂拉傷,預計休息幾周,歸隊時間尚未明朗。

The report that I’m currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate. There is a forearm strain... I’m hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I’ll be able to return soon. Thank you for all the well wishes. 🙏🏻