MLB／世界大賽唯一完全比賽 前洋基投手拉森病逝

2020-01-02 12:57聯合報 記者藍宗標／即時報導

拉森是大聯盟史上第一位在世界大賽投出完全比賽的投手。 美聯社
拉森是大聯盟史上第一位在世界大賽投出完全比賽的投手。 美聯社
大聯盟史上唯一在世界大賽投出完全比賽的投手拉森（Don Larsen），今天因為食道癌去世，享年90歲。

拉森生涯14年效力七支球隊，投出81勝91敗、防禦率3.78，1956、58年以洋基隊球員身分奪下世界大賽冠軍，最著名的一戰是1956年世界大賽第五戰，對布魯克林道奇隊投出完全比賽，洋基最後4勝3敗封王，拉森獲選世界大賽MVP。

洋基隊推特發文悼念拉森。 美聯社
洋基隊推特發文悼念拉森。 美聯社
洋基隊推特今天發文悼念，除了向拉森的親友表達最深的慰問之意，也會永遠懷念這位名將。

