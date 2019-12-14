親愛的網友：
MLB／普伊格會面馬林魚 盼與教頭馬丁利續前緣

2019-12-14 15:18聯合新聞網 綜合報導

普伊格有望轉戰馬林魚？ 美聯社
普伊格有望轉戰馬林魚？ 美聯社
今年自由市場大魚眾多，導致同樣身為自由球員的印地安人外野手普伊格（Yasiel Puig）討論度降低不少。雖然非市場大熱門，但還是有球隊登門問價。據報導，馬林魚已與普伊格會面，商討加盟可能性。

據美國媒體記者海曼（Jon Heyman）消息指出，馬林魚在聖地牙哥舉辦的冬季會議上與普伊格會面，希望以相對短期的合約，爭取到這位外野強棒加盟。

至於普伊格本人，對於成為馬林魚一員也持樂觀態度，不僅表示有意再為曾任道奇教頭的馬丁利（Don Mattingly）效力，也很樂意加盟距離自己邁阿密住處較近的球隊。

若普伊格願意加入馬林魚，可謂雙贏。馬林魚現階段需要上得了檯面，能炒熱話題的球迷，而普伊格在經歷打擊率0.267、24轟，稍微低迷的賽季後，也有望能藉著下份合約重新擦亮自己的招牌。

