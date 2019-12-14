MLB／普伊格會面馬林魚 盼與教頭馬丁利續前緣

普伊格有望轉戰馬林魚？ 美聯社 分享 facebook

今年自由市場大魚眾多，導致同樣身為自由球員的印地安人外野手普伊格（Yasiel Puig）討論度降低不少。雖然非市場大熱門，但還是有球隊登門問價。據報導，馬林魚已與普伊格會面，商討加盟可能性。

據美國媒體記者海曼（Jon Heyman）消息指出，馬林魚在聖地牙哥舉辦的冬季會議上與普伊格會面，希望以相對短期的合約，爭取到這位外野強棒加盟。

Sources: under the radar Marlins met with free agent OF Yasiel Puig in San Diego. Looking for impact OF bat on relatively short term. Also met while there with agents on Avisail Garcia and Corey Dickerson (and possibly other outfielders)

至於普伊格本人，對於成為馬林魚一員也持樂觀態度，不僅表示有意再為曾任道奇教頭的馬丁利（Don Mattingly）效力，也很樂意加盟距離自己邁阿密住處較近的球隊。

Puig suggested in meeting to Marlins he’d like to play again for Don Mattingly (and of course Derek Jeter). He’d also like to play near his Miami home. Was plus he trekked to San Diego for confab. Dickerson, Calhoun among others under consideration. Avisail might be a tad pricey.