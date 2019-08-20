MiLB／飆96英里火球素人 初登板1局3連K

因在練習場連續投出96英里（約154公里）速球而爆紅的素人派特森，小聯盟初登板1局連飆3K技驚四座。 截圖自派特森IG 分享 facebook

曾因在打擊練習場參加活動，連續投出96英里（約154公里）速球而爆紅的素人派特森（Nathan Patterson），受運動家注意，幸運簽下一份合約；日前派特森正是在小聯盟初登板，以先發1局連3K好表現圓職業夢。

派特森是在美國時間7月16日洛磯主場觀賞賽事時，在附設練習場參加飆速比賽，幾次嘗試就多次投出超過90英里速球，球速最快更飆至96英里，催速球影片一公開就引發熱議，最後也如願被運動家簽下。

And people say PUMPING GAS isn’t a career. Congrats to Nathan Patterson on the A’s signing pic.twitter.com/azuO8taXhp

事實上，派特森狂飆96英里速球不是第一次，高中曾打過棒球的他，去年8月就投過如此快速火球，但12月車禍傷到左手，接受手術後目前復健順利，且在今年2月已跟運動家進行交涉，直到影片在網路瘋傳後才成功簽約。

派特森簽約後於16日首度在新人聯盟先發，主投1局用18球，連續三振3名打者，上演三上三下，以好表現初試啼聲，也為圓夢之旅踏出第一步。

3 batters, 3 swinging Ks - @npatterson_12 strikes out the side in his first career start for the Athletics. @RSRBaseball pic.twitter.com/o3O5pV2xnv