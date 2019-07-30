親愛的網友：
MLB／與高層閉門會議 史卓曼一度不滿交易結果

2019-07-30 11:58聯合新聞網 綜合報導

一心想為季後賽勁旅投球的史卓曼，據報導剛被交易至大都會時，並不是很高興。 美聯社
一心想為季後賽勁旅投球的史卓曼，據報導剛被交易至大都會時，並不是很高興。 美聯社
分享

前藍鳥投手史卓曼（Marcus Stroman）轉效大都會，雖回家鄉打球，但一心想為季後賽勁旅投球的他，據報導剛被交易時，並不是很高興。

史卓曼老爸曾於採訪時透露，自己的兒子希望加入能力拼季後賽的球隊，除提及史卓曼希望能夠去洋基外，也表示太空人是理想落點之一，不過最終史卓曼被交易至大都會。

紐約郵報》記者Mike Puma於推特上指出，史卓曼得知被交易當下，因不滿最終落腳處不是他所期待的紅襪、洋基、太空人等勁旅，所以曾在球團中引發一些「騷動」以表不滿。《多倫多太陽報》記者Rob Longley也證實史卓曼會有此反應，是認為交易「不夠圓滿」。

事後史卓曼跳出來澄清，當時舉動與交易全然無關，僅是與教練、球隊高層間進行的離隊會議。他也於交易後在推特上發文表示，「紐約！我出生的地方，我心之所屬，我家人居住之地。我對這段旅程感到異常興奮。有些事本來就注定好了。」

