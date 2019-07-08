MLB／捕手遭惡意衝撞 天使要大聯盟給交代

太空人跑者為了得分衝撞捕手，結果背叛惡意衝撞出局，還讓陸克洛伊重傷。 美聯社 分享 facebook

MLB洛杉磯天使今天賠了夫人又折兵，球隊延長賽後10：11不敵休士頓太空人，捕手陸克洛伊還因為8局遭馬瑞斯尼克在本壘板前衝撞，緊急送醫治療。

天使球團稍後推文表示，陸克洛伊（Jonathan Lucroy）轉送到醫院做電腦斷層掃描檢查，並將做鼻骨斷裂和腦震盪的評估。

這個衝撞發生在8局下半1出局滿壘有人的情況下，當時太空人史普林格（George Springer）擊出右外野線邊的飛球，天使右外野手凱洪（Kole Calhoun）接球後將球傳往本壘，馬里斯尼克（Jake Marisnick）則從三壘往本壘衝。

凱洪的傳球往三壘線邊飛去，迫使陸克洛伊得往直衝過來的馬瑞斯尼克移動。馬里斯尼克跑在三壘線內側，並朝陸克洛伊而去，隨後兩人頭部相撞，他的面罩被撞飛，倒在場上躺了好一會兒。

Jonathan Lucroy leaves the game after a heavy collision with Jake Marisnick at home plate in the bottom of the 8th inning. Hoping for the best for Lucroy. #Angels #TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/dadZ12Ai9x

馬里斯尼克摸到本壘板後，立刻蹲在陸克洛伊身邊檢查他的狀況，隨後隊友們也湧上前關心。

馬里斯尼克在那次衝撞後被趕出場，太空人雖提出挑戰，但在重新檢視後，仍維持原判。

馬里斯尼克在賽後推文說：「…對於我的決定，傷了另一名球員，我覺得非常糟糕，我不求別的，只能對陸克洛伊獻上最誠摯的歉意。」

Through my eyes I thought the play was going to end up on the outside of the plate. I made a split second decision at full speed to slide head first on the inside part of the plate. That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful. I hope nothing but the best for @JLucroy20