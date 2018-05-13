MLB／穿黑鞋不符規定 小熊工具人發文反駁聯盟
工具人典範佐布里斯特（Ben Zobrist）是2016年小熊拿到冠軍時的世界大賽MVP，不過他最近卻認為自己被聯盟找碴，還氣得發文在網路上請大家評評理，原來是官方來信，認為他穿的黑色球鞋不符合官方規定，需要有百分之51以上的紅色或藍色（小熊隊代表色），佐布里斯特解釋，自己從來都是這樣穿，而且是為了向偉大的前輩們致敬。
佐布里斯特在Instagram放上大聯盟信函、黑色球鞋和比賽時的照片，寫著，「親愛的大聯盟，我依然很喜歡你們，但這太可笑了，過去這2年我都在主場日間賽事穿著黑色的釘鞋，以向歷史致敬，然而現在卻跟我說，如果我繼續穿就要罰錢。」
佐布里斯特解釋，當他還是個小孩時，就深受一些傳奇棒球員的啟發，例如1950到1960年代的小熊名將班克斯（Ernie Banks）和紅雀強打穆希爾（Stan Musial），而他們當時的形象就是穿著黑色釘鞋。
佐布里斯特也補充道，自己不解為何官方以前都沒說話，現在卻開始注重這方面的事，而且他也從來沒聽過球迷講些什麼，反倒相當喜愛他的老派穿搭，或許這也能夠引發年輕球迷對棒球歷史的興趣。
儘管佐布里斯特洋洋寫了一篇文予以反擊，但仍不清楚他是否會堅持穿著不符合規定的球鞋上場，巧合的是，明天白天小熊就要在自家和白襪進行芝加哥內戰，或許球迷可以花點心思觀察，佐布里斯特是否選擇屈服。
Dear @mlb, I still like you but this is rediculous. For the last two years, I have worn black spikes exclusively at Wrigley Field for Day games to pay homage to the history of our great game, and now I am being told I will be fined and disciplined if I continue to wear them. When I was a kid, I was inspired by highlights of the greats such as Ernie Banks and Stan Musial in the 1950s-60s and was captured by the old uniforms and all black cleats with flaps. @newbalancebaseball made a kid’s dream come true by making some all black spikes with the special tongue as well as the “Benny the Jet” @pf_flyers cleats. I am curious as to why @mlb is spending time and money enforcing this now when they haven’t done it previously in the last year and beyond. I have heard nothing but compliments from fans that enjoy the “old school” look. Maybe there is some kid out there that will be inspired to look more into the history of the game by the “flexibility” that I prefer in the color of my shoes. Sincerely, Ben Zobrist
