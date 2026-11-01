【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Li Guei-sian, Huang Jing-wun ◎Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Nanzaikeng Sports Center】

The newly opened Nanzaikeng Sports Center（楠仔坑運動中心）is being hailed as a milestone for northern Kaohsiung, offering residents a modern, eco‑friendly venue for fitness, recreation, and community engagement. With a total floor area of 8,932.9 square meters, it is now the largest sports center in the city.

Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Nanzaikeng Sports Center The design of the building's exterior draws inspiration from a Nanmu (Phoebe zhennan) forest, echoing both its green-building features and the place name Nanzih. Featuring large glass windows, natural light, and green building elements, the facility serves as both a sports venue and a new urban landmark.

Photo by Huang Jing-wun The centerpiece is Kaohsiung's only 50‑meter indoor heated swimming pool, complemented by a children's splash pool, spa pool, sauna, and steam room. The first floor also houses eight doubles badminton courts and two full‑size basketball courts, with flexible layouts to accommodate other sports.

Photos by Li Guei-sian On the second floor, a nearly 300‑ping fitness and weight training center offers Pilates machines, TRX equipment, and adaptive training gear for people with disabilities. Multipurpose classrooms host group exercise programs ranging from yoga to spinning.

Strategically located near businesses, medical institutions, and government offices, the center is positioned as a hub for employee wellness programs and corporate fitness initiatives.

Photo by Huang Jing-wun It also has a family‑friendly design, which includes parent‑child activity areas and all‑age fitness facilities. The Nanzaikeng Sports Center provides a comprehensive environment for physical activity, relaxation, and social connection.

☉Kaohsiung Nanzaikeng Sports Center

No. 168, Cinan Road, Nanzih District, Kaohsiung City