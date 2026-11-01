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Revitalizing the Cishan Banana Kingdom

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

【◎Written by Cai Mi-ci, Su Yu-ling　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Carter

◎Photo courtesy of Taiwan Design Research Institute】

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　During the banana export boom of the 1950s and 1960s, Cishan（旗山）was a major banana-growing region. Blessed with fertile soil, water, and sunshine, it was even nicknamed Taiwan's “Banana Kingdom”. Although those glorious days may have passed, Cishan proudly honors its legacy by turning bananas into delightful snacks, refreshing drinks, and beloved dishes that celebrate cherished local memories!

　To this day, Cishan retains its rich banana agricultural heritage, allowing visitors to savor unique specialties such as banana buns, tempura, and soup. A stroll down Cishan Old Street offers a chance to sample banana cakes, egg rolls, cheese sticks, and refreshing banana drinks.

Photo courtesy of Taiwan Design Research Institute
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Design Research Institute
　In late 2025, this historic town in southern Taiwan's mountains began rebranding itself as a revitalized “CISHAN”. With a new logo and a plan to breathe new life into public spaces, Cishan Old Street is embracing a vibrant new approach to sustainable development that restores its historic buildings and atmosphere. At the corner of Dagouding’s unstaffed visitor information center, for example, a cleverly placed viewing window directs visitors’ gaze toward the eaves of Tianhou Temple, offering a new perspective on local culture.
Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　Cishan, once known for its flourishing banana industry, now celebrates its heritage through specialty gifts and a revitalized historic street. Visitors can stroll through this historic area, savor local flavors and culture, and explore the town's journey from its past to the present.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

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